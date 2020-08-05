McConnell claims Dems don't have 'sense of urgency ... that I'd like to see' to get coronavirus aid bill done

It turns out that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., do agree on one issue -- whether rapid coronavirus testing should be required for lawmakers, their staffers and members of the media covering Capitol Hill.

"Believe it or not, I agree with the Speaker," McConnell told "Special Report" Wednesday. "We have to continue to consult with the Capitol physician about what should be best practice for us.

"On the Senate side, we've been wearing masks and practicing social distancing and we've been in session almost continuously since May 1 and we are doing fine," he argued. "I think we are demonstrating that you can learn to live with the coronavirus until we get the vaccine. We're going to have to learn to live with it. That means wearing a mask, doing social distancing and working smartly and safely until we finally get a vaccine, after which we can put this awful experience in the rearview mirror."

Lawmakers from both parties have called on Pelosi and McConnell to implement mandatory testing after Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, tested positive for COVID-19 late last month.

Party leaders require lawmakers to wear masks as Congress continues to negotiate over the terms of the latest coronavirus relief bill, but neither Pelosi nor McConnell support the idea of mandatory testing.

“It’s not up to Sen. McConnell and me," Pelosi told reporters Friday. "As far as I’m concerned, it’s up to the Capitol physician."

Earlier Wednesday, McConnell said Democrats had moved "one inch in eight days" of negotiations over a so-called "Phase 4" coronavirus relief bill. Republicans have accused Democrats of playing politics by not accepting their offers to extend the extra $600-per-week federal unemployment benefit in the short term until new legislation is agreed to.

"I think both sides want to get to an outcome," the majority leader said. "That's the good news. The bad news is we are a long way apart and we'll see. But look, I think the American people need an outcome. It can only be done on a bipartisan basis. We need to work our way through our differences and come up with a solution that helps once again focus."

Lawmakers began negotiating last week in the vain hope of reaching an agreement before the enhanced unemployment benefits expired last Friday.

On Tuesday, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told "The Story" that fed-up Republican lawmakers are coming around to the possibility of President Trump issuing an executive order in place of "Phase 4" legislation since Congress is making "no progress."

"The question is, can we work together to get an outcome?" McConnell asked. "There are two things that are in trouble and need to be dealt with, unemployment and the PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] ... We need to do a lot more than that. But that certainly creates a sense of urgency. And I haven't since the sense of urgency on the other side that I'd like to see to actually get an outcome here."

