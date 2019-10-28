Mike Huckabee pushes back on ex-Chief of Staff John Kelly for implying his successor is a 'yes man'

Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee pushed back against former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly for implying that his successor, Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, is a “yes man.”

Huckabee told "Outnumbered Overtime" on Monday: “I don’t think Mick Mulvaney is a ‘yes man.’ I think he’s a pretty strong individual.”

The former governor of Arkansas made clear his respect for Kelly for his service to the country as a four-star Marine general.

JOHN KELLY WARNED OF IMPEACHMENT FOR TRUMP IF HE HIRED 'YES MAN': 'I FEEL BAD THAT I LEFT'

Kelly said Saturday that he warned President Trump about a possible impeachment were he to hire a "yes man," allegedly pointing fingers at Mulvaney and other current advisers.

"I said, whatever you do -- and we were still in the process of trying to find someone to take my place -- I said whatever you do, don’t hire a ‘yes man,’ someone who won’t tell you the truth -- don’t do that," Kelly said at the Washington Examiner's Sea Island Summit political conference in Georgia. "Because if you do, I believe you will be impeached."

TRUMP BLASTS DEMS OVER 'SHAM' IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY 'BEHIND CLOSED DOORS': 'THEY CANNOT WIN'

President Trump announced last December that Kelly would leave his post at the end of 2018 following a 17-month tenure. Kelly previously served as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

The president is now under a House impeachment inquiry over interactions with Ukraine and alleged efforts to encourage foreign interference in the 2020 president election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The most important thing is I don’t think this president has done anything that is impeachable and I think the real issue is whether or not, the Democrats are fishing in a dead sea and are going to come up dry,” Huckabee said.

Fox News’ Melissa Leon contributed to this report.