Mexican border town sees fewer crossing attempts, deportations than expected under Trump

Amid busy streets scattered with pedestrians, stray dogs and the Mexican National Guard lies Nogales, Mexico, where local business owners deliberate on how the second Trump administration has affected crime, border security and more.

"Drug trafficking has been controlled a lot, there’s barely any now. It’s not like it used to be," Filiberto, a Mexican native who owns a photography business right outside the walkable entry point into Mexico, said.

Juan, an entrepreneur at a local eatery, told Fox News Digital, "We’ve gone through very tough times because, although right now — this past year, these last two years — there’s been some calm in terms of insecurity, in earlier times we had a lot of problems."

"I don’t know if it’s the same or worse — in truth, I don’t know. But there’s a lot that’s very bad," Angelica, a local flower shop owner, said. "Here in my neighborhood, in my surroundings, yes, I live peacefully, thank God."

From "better" to "the same," some locals credited Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, while others discussed how relations with the United States have changed over time with different leaders.

When asked about how border security updates under President Donald Trump have affected Nogales, various residents pointed out the construction of local shelters created in anticipation of mass deportations.

"Many measures were taken here to [prepare] for Trump’s announcement… that a wave of people would come," Filiberto said.

"Well-equipped shelters were built, and they were practically empty — 10, 15, 30 people a day. So they dismantled them. I think now they don’t exist anymore or they were reduced, because it wasn’t what they threatened it would be," he added.

The border city’s mayor, Juan Francisco Gim Nogales, echoed the sentiment of his community members in an earlier interview with Fox News Digital, saying, "We receive 60 migrants on average. So, nothing to do with the number we expected and with all the infrastructure we prepared."

"There aren’t as many people wanting to cross the border anymore… There used to be a lot, but things have calmed down a lot," food vendor Juan said. "The National Guard is watching the Mexico–U.S. border closely… the [number of] people who used to come from the south in caravans have decreased a lot. In fact, we’ve never had as much calm as we do today."

Long-time Nogales resident Filiberto reflected on how crossing the border has changed over the past three decades.

"There was a lot of camaraderie, a sense of community. We used to cross into the U.S. without a problem, two, three, four, five times a day — without any obstacles. The problem started when the U.S. began putting up barriers, both for visa procedures and even for crossing," he said.

In response to questions about how Trump’s border strategy has affected crossing attempts, most inhabitants referenced how new measures have impacted local sentiment about attempting to cross into America and noticeably smaller lines at ports of entry that have barely "seen anyone."

"I think maybe fewer people are crossing, but there are still some. Many people don’t stop trying," Angelica remarked.

"There are not that many people that want to cross anymore. With what Trump is doing, people are starting to think about going back or staying put," local store owner Mario said.

"The border is very well guarded," a new entrepreneur setting up her storefront added. "[But] people always want a better life, thinking that the U.S. is better."