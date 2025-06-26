Expand / Collapse search
Border security

Pentagon sets up new 250 mile military buffer zone at border with crossings at record lows

The new military zone marks the third such designation in recent months

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
BORDER CZAR: For the US, the open border is the biggest national security issue

BORDER CZAR: For the US, the open border is the biggest national security issue

Trump border czar Tom Homan discusses the porous border and possibility of Iranian known terrorists being in the United States on Hannity.

The Pentagon announced Wednesday that it is establishing an expansive new military buffer zone in Texas aimed at bolstering border security as illegal crossings continue to plummet to record lows. 

The zone, known as a National Defense Area (NDA), will span 250 miles along the Rio Grande River through Cameron and Hidalgo counties with temporary barriers and signage being set up to secure the area.

Members of the Joint Task Force-Southern Border, under the direction of NORTHCOM will operate the zone and they will be responsible for monitoring and carrying out patrols. They will not carry out law enforcement duties but do have the authority to detain border and transfer them to Border Patrol.

US soldiers take measures at the Mexican border

The Pentagon announced Wednesday that it is establishing an expansive new military buffer zone in Texas aimed at bolstering border security as illegal crossings continue to plummet to record lows. (Can Hasasu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

FEDERAL MAGISTRATE JUDGE DISMISSES TRESPASSING CHARGES AGAINST 98 ARRESTED IN NEW MILITARY ZONE

The zone sits on land transferred from the International Boundary and Water Commission and will fall under the administration of Joint Base San Antonio, the Air Force announced.

The designation marks the latest in a series of NDAs established to strengthen interagency coordination and bolster security operations along the U.S. southern border, the Air Force said.

A 170-mile NDA was set up in New Mexico in April, attached to Fort Huachuca in Arizona while a 63-mile zone was established in West Texas attached to Fort Bliss in May, bringing the total area to well over 480 miles. 

"These efforts reflect USNORTHCOM’s ongoing mission as the DoD’s operational lead for homeland defense, ensuring the territorial integrity of the United States’ southern border," the Air Force said. 

A 100-mile NDA will also be set up in Arizona, according to an ABC News report citing a U.S. official. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Pentagon to confirm this report.

Despite the NDA’s being set up this year, 98 illegal migrants who crossed into the New Mexico zone had their trespassing charges dismissed last month with a judge ruling the immigrants did not know they were entering the military zone – and therefore could not be charged, according to court documents.

Migrants in a line

Immigrants line up at a remote U.S. Border Patrol processing center after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in December 2023 in Lukeville, Arizona. Crossings under the Biden administration exploded under Biden. (John Moore/Getty Images)

The new Texas NDA comes as the Trump administration continues to see record-low levels of illegal crossings. 

Between June 1 and June 22, there were 5,414 apprehensions at the border, with the busiest sector being El Paso. During that same timeframe, there have been 986 known "gotaways." Both numbers are the lowest ever recorded.

'MAIN HOTSPOT' AT NORTHERN BORDER RECORDS 95% DROP IN ILLEGAL MIGRANT APPREHENSIONS IN MARCH: WHITE HOUSE

In May, there were just under 9,000 apprehensions of illegal immigrants at the border, compared with roughly 118,000 the year prior under the Biden administration by CBP.

When President Donald Trump took office in January, the first 11 days saw only 9,086 encounters, and since the numbers have been roughly similar or lower since then.

In 2023, there were points when roughly 10,000 migrants were crossing into the U.S. illegally daily, as many people were able to apply for asylum through the CBP One app.

Army Sgt. Drew Scheffer, assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Border, provides surveillance over the southern border near Santa Teresa, N.M., April 12, 2025.

Army Sgt. Drew Scheffer, assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Border, provides surveillance over the southern border near Santa Teresa, N.M. on April 12. The military has been patrolling the southern border as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal migration.  (Department of Defense)

Gotaway numbers are now averaging 46 per day, compared to the average of 1,833 per day at one point under Biden in 2023.

Border czar Tom Homan said that zero illegal migrants were released into the U.S. in May. 

Fox News’ Cameron Arcand and Bill Melugin contributed to this report. 

