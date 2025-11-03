Expand / Collapse search
Erika Kirk to be honored with first-ever Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at Fox Nation's Patriot Awards

Jason Aldean to perform as Sean Hannity hosts 7th annual Patriot Awards

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Erika Kirk sits down with Fox News in emotional tell-all interview Video

Erika Kirk sits down with Fox News in emotional tell-all interview

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, shares how she’s helping their children cope and honors her late husband’s legacy in a sit-down with Jesse Watters airing Wednesday.

Country music superstar Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are set to take the stage at FOX Nation’s seventh annual Patriot Awards on Thursday at The Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville, New York, where they will present the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award to Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk.

The award, which will now be presented annually, honors individuals who embody Kirk’s enduring mission of faith, family and free speech.

Erika Kirk was elected unanimously as Turning Point CEO and chair of the board after her husband was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

Following the presentation, Aldean will perform a special live set, featuring his hit songs "Try That in a Small Town" and "How Far Does a Goodbye Go."

Erika Kirk at Charlie Kirk memorial in Arizona

Erika Kirk speaks during a memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sept. 21. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Hosted by Fox News host Sean Hannity, the Patriot Awards celebrate veterans, first responders, and everyday patriots who exemplify courage and service to the nation.

Throughout the evening, Fox News Media personalities will present honors including the Young Patriot Award, Benjamin Hall "Honor" Award, Tunnel to Towers' Stephen Siller Courage Award, Salute to Service Award, Most Valuable Patriot Award, Heroism Award and Patriot of the Year Award.

Special Fox News guests this year include Bill Hemmer, Dana Perino, Martha MacCallum, Benjamin Hall, Joey Jones, Will Cain, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and many more.

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Aldean.

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, walk the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in an undated photo. (Steve Granitz)

This year’s event partners include Tunnel to Towers, Patriot Mobile, Golden Corral and Yrefy.

Created in 2019, the Patriot Awards have become one of Fox Nation's most beloved and anticipated events. It’s a night that blends heartfelt tributes with live music and familiar Fox News faces.

Viewers can stream the Patriot Awards live at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Nation, with an encore presentation airing later on Fox News Channel. Limited tickets are available for purchase here.

Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is FOX News Media’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, offering nearly 10,000 hours of lifestyle, documentary, and entertainment content designed for the network’s most passionate fans. FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app on major streaming platforms.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

