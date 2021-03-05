Meghan McCain blasts Biden's 'Neanderthal thinking' swipe, compares to Clinton's 'deplorables' comment

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain knocked President Biden Friday for dismissing Texas and Missipppi's push to lift all COVID mandates as "Neanderthal thinking."

While Joy Behar mocked the GOP uproar over Biden's comment by suggesting they now "believe in evolution" and Sunny Hostin accused Republicans of "pearl-clutching over language," McCain took the president's swipe more seriously and discussed how Republicans across the country may interpret the remark.

"I think, unfortunately, the problem is if you are President Biden, you have said that this is going to be the soul of the nation that's going to come back. We're going to have a complete and utter paradigm shift. Angels are going to come down from the sky and there will be nothing but unity in the country," McCain began. "It reminds me of Hillary Clinton's 'deplorable' comment, which a lot of people on the left wrote off, and it really did end up hurting her.

"And I think that, unfortunately, it's a self-inflicted wound. You guys can laugh and say, 'Oh, it's a joke, whatever,' but Republicans across the country already feel like people on the left think they're dumb rednecks, they’re just stupid deplorables in baskets and nobody cares [about them] with their trucks and flags. That's what Republicans think the media thinks of them, and that's why I was surprised to hear him throw around that language," McCain explained.

McCain then called out Biden for not holding a formal press conference since he took office as well as White House press secretary Jen Psaki for "blowing off" the GOP perspective.

"All it does is gonna help Republicans be more tribal and think that 'We're just deplorable Neanderthals, the left has no place for us.' So there's no unity whatsoever, and I think it's really unfortunate," she said. "I don't like it at all."