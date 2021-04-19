Meghan McCain blasts Democrats who 'claimed to care' about Russian interference but ignore Alexei Navalny

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain called out Democrats Monday who "claimed to care" about Russian interference in U.S. elections but have remained silent on imprisoned Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, will be transferred to a hospital, the Russian state penitentiary service said Monday. The announcement came two days after Navalny’s physician said his health was deteriorating rapidly and the 44-year-old opponent of Vladimir Putin could be on the verge of death.

PUTIN CRITIC NAVALNY LOSING FEELING IN HIS HANDS, LEGS AMID HUNGER STRIKE, LAWYER SAYS

"He has been tortured by Vladimir Putin and they will not let him get access to any medical care, people are asking what they can do," McCain said.

"He is a man that was poisoned by Vladimir Putin and he decided to go back to Russia knowing very well that he could die. If the Biden administration doesn’t do anything about this, they are then the Trump administration, and the Obama administration and the Bush administration and every reset beforehand," McCain continued. "What happens over there will inevitably impact us over here and every Democrat that claimed to care about Putin interfering with our election—he is killing a freedom fighter in real time and we are doing nothing about it."

McCain called the situation an "absolute tragedy" and urged the Biden administration to take action.

"I am begging the United States and Americans to pay attention and save this man’s life while we still can," she said.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg then told the audience "The View" will keep viewers posted on the situation.

"We seem to be moving in the direction of talking about sanctions and stuff," Goldberg said.

Navalny will be transferred to a hospital for convicts located in another penal colony in Vladimir, a city 110 miles east of Moscow. According to the statement, Navalny’s condition is deemed "satisfactory" and he has agreed to take vitamin supplements. He went on a hunger strike to protest the refusal to let his doctors examine him after complaining of severe back pain and a loss of feeling in his legs.

McCain's criticism comes on the heels of year of Russia-Trump "collusion" accusations in the media and feverish coverage of the sprawling Robert Mueller investigation, which ultimately found no proof of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.