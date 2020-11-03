Media watchdog compiles ‘dumbest predictions made about the election’ by anti-Trump pundits

Grabien founder Tom Elliott on Tuesday unearthed a series of clips of “some of the dumbest predictions made about the election” by mainstream media pundits.

First up was MSNBC’s John Heilemann, who claimed in July that President Trump would use martial law to remain in office.

Heilemann asked, "Is there anybody … who doesn’t think Donald Trump would try to employ Martial Law if he thought that was the only way to stay in power?"

Elliott noted that former Attorney General Eric Holder “also made this insane prediction” when speaking to MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

Next up was former CNN regular Michael Avenatti, who once predicted Trump would resign after his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, turned on him.

"Cohen is going to flip on this president and he knows where the bodies are buried, or at least many of them, and I do not think that the president will last through the balance of his term,” Avenatti told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “He’s going to ultimately resign the presidency."

Avenatti was eventually convicted of trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike, putting an abrupt end to his time as CNN’s favorite guest.

MSNBC’s Malcolm Nance predicted in February that the 2020 election would be compromised.

"This nation is going to be under attack, cyber-wise, unlike anything we’ve seen before. Not just disinformation, I think we may finally see people put their hands on the thumbs of the scales of American voting machines,” Nance said. “There is nothing we’re going to be able to do about it.”

Elliott then reminded followers that MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch was once convinced that the Republican Party would replace Trump on the ticket.

“Nikki Haley beats every Democrat that’s out there right now, Mitt Romney beats every Democrat that’s out there right now… nobody wants Donald Trump,” Deutsch said on “Morning Joe.”

Despite Deutsch’s prediction, Trump is on the ticket after all.

Speaking of “Morning Joe,” its namesake host Joe Scarborough didn’t even think Trump would run for reelection.

“He didn’t want to be elected president, he didn’t think he was going to be elected president, he didn’t even think he was going to get the Republican nomination. He’s gonna cash out,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough obviously got this one wrong, as the president has blitzed the nation with nonstop rallies leading up to Election Day as he seeks reelection.