©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Mark Levin torches 'disastrous' Biden on 'Fox & Friends' as Americans remain stranded in Afghanistan

'What do you think Ronald Reagan would do? What do you think Donald Trump would do?'

By Fox News Staff
The ‘Life, Liberty and Levin’ host tells ‘Fox & Friends’ how President Biden should tackle the Afghanistan withdrawal

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin criticized President Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal strategy on Tuesday during a lengthy interview with "Fox & Friends," calling out the administration for failing to evacuate Americans before the Taliban took over the country. 

TRUMP RIPS BIDEN'S AFGHAN ACTIONS: 'OUR COUNTRY HAS NEVER BEEN SO HUMILIATED'; 'BLOWS VIETNAM AWAY'

MARK LEVIN: When you elect disastrous presidents you have disastrous consequences…

What do you think Theodore Roosevelt would do? What do you think Franklin Roosevelt would do? What do you think Ronald Reagan would do? What do you think Donald Trump would do? You think they’d sit back and negotiate with the State Department or they’d take steps now and say ‘you’re gonna give us our people or we’re gonna crush you militarily. You’ve got 24 hours. Open that damn airport, we’re getting our people and the clock is ticking now!’ That’s what a leader does. 

