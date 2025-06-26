Majority of adults support religious chaplains in public schools, new report shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A majority of U.S. adults support religious chaplains in public schools, a new poll shows.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released a report showing that over half of adults think schools should be allowed to have chaplains available to provide support services.

The survey further revealed that less than half agreed with teachers leading a class in prayer.

Republicans are more likely than Democrats to support religious chaplains having a role in schools, teacher-led prayers, and prayer in class.

A majority of adults agree that parents have "too little" influence on their children's education and that the federal government is too involved in public schools. About half said that teachers have "too little" influence on children's education and the state government has too much.

As for the difference between Republicans and Democrats' views on parents' and teachers' influence in the classroom, Republicans seem to want parents to have more influence in the classroom, versus Democrats who want teachers to have more influence.

The survey came after the Supreme Court ruled against allowing public funds to go directly to religious charter schools, sparking a debate on the integration of religion in taxpayer-funded institutions and public schools.

"Attitudes about the role of religion in school are often shared across religious groups, especially White evangelical Christians and non-White Protestants, even though they have different partisan alignments," the report from the NORC stated.

It explained further, "More people oppose than support policies that would allow religious schools to become tax-funded public charter schools, but there is about equal support and opposition for a policy that would allow school vouchers to be used at private or religious schools."

Texas became the first state to allow school chaplains under a law passed in 2023, leading to over 1,200 school districts to review policy weighing whether to permit chaplains as employees or volunteers. Florida and Louisiana followed suit shortly after in 2024, passing similar legislation.

Since Texas passed the legislation, at least 30 bills in 16 states have proposed allowing chaplains in public schools as volunteers or employees.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.