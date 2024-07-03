Louisiana family drapes home with 50-foot American flag to celebrate Independence Day

A father-son duo is taking their patriotism to the next level this Independence Day by adorning their Louisiana home with a 50-foot, 60-pound American flag.

John Beard says the massive Old Glory, a gift from a Marine veteran who served four tours in Iraq, pays homage to all America has done for his household.

"We don't have a huge flag pole [to] put it on, so we decided, in order to show our patriotism, this is how we were going to do it. We put it on the house," he told "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday.

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS: 4 TIPS TO HELP VETERANS AND OTHER PTSD SUFFERERS ENJOY THE HOLIDAY

The task wasn't easy, according to John, who took special care not to damage the flag in the process.

"Ladder, rope and tackle and getting it up there and laying it across and then unfolding it and putting it up there and tacking it down, trying to be as respectful as possible to the flag," he told a local outlet about the effort.

John's son Jayden told Fox News that his friends in the neighborhood also came over to help.

THIS RED, WHITE AND BLUE DISH IS PERFECT FOR YOUR 4TH OF JULY FEAST

"They were all for it," he noted.

"I very much [love my country], and I agree with my father's choice, what he's doing of covering the house," he added. "The flag really represents my freedom, everyone's freedom of speech of being able to hang this flag without any repercussions."

Feedback among neighbors has been generally positive, but there has been some "pushback" online, according to John.

"We just kind of think if we're upsetting the liberals, then you must be doing something right," he quipped.