Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Lindsey Graham: Clinton-campaign lawyer lied to the FBI over Trump-Russia collusion, it was all 'made up'

Durham needs to find out if Hillary was in on it, said Sen. Graham

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Lindsey Graham: We need a refund on the Mueller investigation Video

Lindsey Graham: We need a refund on the Mueller investigation

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham breaks down why former Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann is in the 'ringer' on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham slammed Robert Mueller and the FBI on Wednesday's ‘Hannity.’ 

LINDSEY GRAHAM: Fusion GPS was not advising the Clinton campaign about libel laws. They were actually spreading articles claiming Trump was colluding with Russia, and it was all manufactured and made up. So when Sussman goes to the FBI and says, "I got information that Alfa Bank in Russia has a backdoor connection to the Trump campaign," which was all B.S., they ask him, "why are you doing this? Are you connected to the Clinton campaign?" He said, "no." And that's why he's in the ringer. So, how did Mueller miss this? How did the FBI miss this? We need a refund on the Mueller investigation. How could Horowitz find that the dossier was a bunch of garbage? How could Durham find that there was collusion between Fusion GPS and the Clinton campaign with the media to smear Trump, and Mueller miss all of this.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Lindsey Graham: Fusion GPS was spreading disinformation about Trump-Russia collusion Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.