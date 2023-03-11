Lindsey Graham calls on Congress to create authorization to use military force against drug cartels

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., made a plea across the aisle for Democrats to work with him, not fight him, to end cartels fueling America's drug crisis on "One Nation."

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: Last year, 106,000 people in America died of overdose, 70,000 from fentanyl alone. It's all coming from drug cartels in Mexico working with the Chinese suppliers. I want to break the back of these drug cartels, and foreign terrorist organization designation will change the game. It would allow us as a nation to go after Chinese suppliers to the drug cartels, bring them in U.S. court. Without FTO designation, we don't have the tools we would have against China. China's part of the problem. I want to break the backs of these cartels using a military force if necessary.

I'm calling on my Democratic colleagues to up their game and work with the Republicans to stop 2 to 4 million people coming in our country illegally. The policy changes made by the Biden administration going away from Trump policies has led to the idea that if you get to America illegally, you never leave. Sending air marshals to the border makes the skies less safe. It's insane. It's stupid. So I'm going to make a plea to my Democratic colleagues: Work with me to make the drug cartels who are poisoning Americans, killing 70,000 Americans last year, foreign terrorist organizations, so we can have more tools to go after them and channel who's helping them and work with me to create authorization to use military force by the American military to blow these labs up. I'm asking you to work with me. Don't fight me. And to every Republican considering running for president, I hope you will jump on board of what I'm trying to do.