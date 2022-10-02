Levin declares a person cannot be a ‘progressive’ and ‘support the Constitution’

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin juxtaposed the constitutional checks and balances republicanism of the Founding Fathers with Democrats’ attempts to centralize all power in the name of so-called "democracy" during his Sunday monologue.

"We keep hearing from Joe Biden that the choice is between democracy and autocracy, and of course he claims to be on side of democracy and all the rest of us are on side of autocracy," Levin said. "That has been regurgitated in his media and his party, and anybody else who supports that ideology."

Levin said when liberals appeal to democracy, they mean the complete opposite system of balanced government that the Founding Fathers had in mind.

"First of all, if Joe Biden knew anything about American history, the framers rejected democracy, they embraced republicanism, they embraced representative government they embraced constitutionalism, checks and balances, separation of powers, it’s right there in the Constitution. It’s right there in the Federalist Papers. It’s right there in Madison’s notes," he said.

Levin warned that he doesn’t expect Biden to defend these constitutional principles and gave a single reason why.

"The reason is simple, ladies and gentlemen. You cannot be a progressive-or as I call ‘American Marxist’ and support the Constitution."

The host suggested that Democrats "want to destroy the separation of powers." Levin pointed to the state of California as an example.

"There was a temporary majority, and they used the opportunity to fundamentally alter all aspects of government, so the Democrats could never lose, now look at that state of California," Levin said.

He warned that something similar could be done on a national level.

"They want to add 4 more Democrat seats to the Senate by adding DC and Puerto Rico as states to ensure that the Democrats will have a permanent majority in the United States Senate," he warned. "To use their phrase, does that sound like supporting democracy or autocracy?"

He also suggested how Democrats are pushing to abolish the Electoral College and "replace it with a direct national vote for president and vice president, which means the big cities and populated blue states in particular would control the country." The rest of the country, he suggested, "would have absolutely no say in the governing of this nation."

He circled back to his core assertion that Democrats do not actually mean freedom and self-determination when they talk about democracy.

"So for, any leading Democrat to say that choice is between democracy and autocracy, no, the choice is between liberty and tyranny, republicanism and centralism," Levin said. "We stand to the side of liberty, they stand on side of tyranny, and they do it every day. Every day Congress meets, every day Biden is in office we lose a little bit more of our individualism and our freedom and the federal government gets more and more powerful."