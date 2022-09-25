Mark Levin: It's time for a 'true discussion' about race and abortion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Life, Liberty and Levin host Mark Levin challenged the Democratic Party during his Sunday monologue about the history of racism and abortion in America.

"The Democrat Party doesn’t want to talk about inflation, immigration, food prices, gasoline prices, crime," Levin said. "It wants to talk about race, and it wants to talk about abortion. So let’s talk about race and abortion, but it's time for a true discussion."

Levin listed Democrats going back to President Woodrow Wilson, recounting their racism or associations with racists, but he saved some powerful condemnation for President Franklin Delano Roosevelt

"But the Democratic Party’s greatest icon was FDR, Franklin Roosevelt, largely due to his new deal agenda, it transformed United States away from constitutionalism and capitalism toward centralism and socialism," Levin said. "For this reason, more that been done to immunize his representation from his racist legacy than any other public figure dead or alive."

ZERO ARRESTS IN AT LEAST 17 JANE'S REVENGE ATTACKS ON PRO-LIFE ORGANIZATIONS

Levin recounted the internment of Japanese Americans under FDR's presidency, "1942. Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9006," which he summarized as "the military rounding up 120,000 Japanese Americans including 70,000 U.S. citizens, that were forcibly relocated to internment camps in remote parts of the country. 10 different military camps in the Midwest, 1 in Arkansas. They lost their homes, property and their liberties."

Levin questioned at how Democrats demand to tear down monuments to confederate generals and change the names of entire military bases yet asked "How is it the name ‘the Democrat Party persists and continues?"

Levin offered his theory that the name remains unchanged, "Because they control the culture right now."

In addition, Levin took aim at Margaret Sanger, the controversial founder of Planned Parenthood.

"The big push for abortion came at beginning of the last century with Margaret Sanger who founded the Planned Parenthood organization, which your tax dollars have gone to in the aggregate amount of billions of dollars to support," he said.

KAMALA HARRIS SUGGESTS ‘YOU DON’T HAVE TO CHANGE YOUR FAITH' TO AGREE WITH DEMOCRATS ON ABORTION

Levin condemned modern Democrats for supporting partial-birth abortion, describing the procedure in gruesome detail, which could hypothetically done up until the moment of birth.

He pivoted back to discussing where the abortion movement began in America, calling out Margaret Sanger as "the great feminist who founded Planned Parenthood." He read accounts of how she pushed for forced sterilization of tens of thousands and presented at a Ku Klux Klan rally in 1926.

He read one quote attributed to Sanger where she proclaimed "We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population."

"She was a horrific racist," Levin said, noting that "It wasn't until a year or so ago, that Planned Parenthood and other apologists for Margaret Sanger finally threw in the towel, 100 years later, and said yes she was a eugenicist."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He warned that even today, "79% of Planned Parenthood's abortion activity takes place in minority neighborhoods, mostly Black neighborhoods."

"This is the history of that organization, this is the history of the radical abortion movement, this is the history of the Democrat Party. Now you want to talk about race and abortion? Let’s do it," Levin concluded his monologue.