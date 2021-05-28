Leo Terrell calls Lori Lightfoot 'racist', 'embarrassing' for Black leader to discriminate

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell called out Chicago Democratic Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot as a "racist" for openly discriminating against White reporters by refusing any interviews from such journalists.

Terrell, speaking on "Hannity" Friday, said there is nothing more inflammatory and irritating as a Black man than to watch a Black official act in a racist manner, given the U.S.' history of codified discrimination against Black people up until the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Dr. Martin Luther King's activism that led to his assassination.

Terrell noted that fellow guest Charles Hurt, a White journalist and commentator, is a more qualified person to interview Lightfoot than himself – but that the Illinois Democrat would undoubtedly only accept a request from himself.

"It is horrific and this bothered me more than anything else because Charlie is a more qualified reporter," he said.

"This is so embarrassing for a Black person to discriminate knowing the history that we (as Black Americans) hate discrimination," Terrell continued.

"You know what it is? It boils down to? Her playing a game, and game in which she is trying to deflect Black-on-Black crime, her total ignorance towards helping the community and playing the race card," he said, alluding to the ongoing years of record murder rates in minority neighborhoods.

He added that in the end, it will not be Lightfoot who will have to pay hefty awards and legal fees if a new lawsuit, filed on behalf of The Daily Caller's Thomas Catenacci, finds that the reporter's rights were violated.

"The taxpayers will have to pay for this – it's outrageous, it's insulting – She's a racist: A racist."