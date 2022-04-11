Left-wing writer claims he confronted journalist Andy Ngo, but Ngo says it was another Asian man

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A left-wing writer with published work in a number of prominent outlets, including The Daily Beast and The Atlantic, was slammed by Twitter users after he claimed to have confronted independent journalist Andy Ngo at a bar in New Orleans.

The problem? Ngo asserted that it never happened and that it was likely a mix-up with another Asian-American, saying he was abroad when the alleged incident occurred.

The story began with this tweet from Thor Benson on April 8: "I just ran into Andy Ngo at a bar in New Orleans. I politely told him he’s a 'garbage person.' Lol."

When asked for more information by Twitter users, Thor responded that he had put his hand on Ngo's shoulder at a dive bar and made his comment before going out for a cigarette. He later said Ngo had just left the bar, and he believed his comment made Ngo nervous.

The next day, Ngo responded and tagged the editor-in-chief of both Popular Science and The Daily Beast: "Thor Benson, a white freelance writer, thought he found me & instead harassed a random Asian in New Orleans & made him leave a bar. Benson's followers said the man should've been assaulted. @TracyConnor@CorinneIOZO you okay w/your contributor doing this."

Later that day, Benson tweeted that Andy Ngo supporters "trolling" him on Twitter would be blocked. When asked what happened by Nelini Stamp, a member of the progressive political party "Working Families," Benson reiterated his story and claimed Ngo was "predictably lying" about it.

Ngo subsequently posted a link to a story about the incident and accused Benson of racially profiling and harassing another Asian man. In the same tweet, the independent journalist affirmed the incident in question never happened.

A day later, Ngo tweeted out that he wasn’t even in the country on the day Benson claimed he ran into him and posted a picture of an email in which Benson responded to an inquiry for comment by the Daily Wire reporter. The statement by Benson included additional details.

"I think this is all very silly, but I guess I’ll tell you what happened. I saw Andy, and he was talking to some people about being from Portland, Oregon. I addressed him by his name and he nodded. I kind of humorously said, in some words, that I don’t care for what he does. After that, I went and sat outside and nothing else happened."

"The encounter Mr. Benson alleges did not happen with me," Ngo told Fox News Digital. "I was not in New Orleans or even the United States last week. Mr. Benson appears to have harassed another Asian male into leaving the bar. Instead of continuing his lies, he should apologize to the person he racially profiled and misidentified."

Thus far, Benson has failed to provide information on the name of the bar and time in which he allegedly saw Ngo in New Orleans. Journalist Jonathan Choe tweeted at Benson indicating that he would call the bar in question and attempt to acquire video footage to corroborate Benson’s story. Benson has not responded to his offer.

A number of Twitter users reacted in outrage to the Twitter spat between Ngo and Benson.

Video creator Lauren Chen reacted to the story with a meme of the Facebook ability to mark oneself safe. "Thank goodness my hair is longer," she added.

"Racist Leftist loser thinks all Asians look alike. Abuses random Asian guy & comes on Twitter to brag about it," Rita Panahi said.

"It wasn’t him. And you’re a racist. You gonna do this to black guys next? If they look like other guys you hate?" Douglas Murray chimed in.

Benson did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.