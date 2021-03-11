Andy Ngo: 'Cancel culture' doesn't go far enough to describe left's tactics against political opponents

Conservative author Andy Ngo said Thursday that people sabotaging others over political ideology is the "undoing of American civilization" after Mumford & Sons banjoist Winston Marshall announced he would step away from the popular band over backlash he received from complimenting Ngo’s anti-Antifa book.

Ngo told "America’s Newsroom" co-host Bill Hemmer that Marshall’s exit from the band is being covered as "the latest example of cancel culture" but he thinks it’s bigger than simply being part of cancel culture.

MUMFORD & SON BANJOIST STEPS AWAY FROM BAND AFTER PRAISING ANTI-ANTIFA BOOK

"I don’t think that term fully encapsulates what’s going on. We’re dealing with a phenomenon of people who have powerful ties who are working to systematically close minds and to silence voices," said Ngo, author of "Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy."

"They’re doing this entirely without throwing a punch, without any legislative change, that’s what makes it quite shocking… and insidious," Ngo added. "I think all of these campaigns work to undermine American norms and to undermine civil society. This particular musician has been made to suffer pretty severe consequences for a pretty innocuous tweet about enjoying my book."

Marshall announced Wednesday he would step away from the popular band after backlash over simply complimenting Ngo’s book. In a now-deleted tweet that sparked outrage, Marshall congratulated Ngo for writing "Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy." Marshall, who had less than 8,000 followers as of Wednesday morning, called the book "important" and praised the conservative author.

"Finally had the time to read your important book. You’re a brave man," Marshall wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

PORTLAND RETAIL CHAIN ANNOUNCES IT WILL NOT SELL ANDY NGO'S BOOK IN ITS STORES AMID LEFTIST UPROAR

Ngo said it’s very clear that anyone who challenges "reigning orthodoxy" will be "made to suffer" the consequences of left-wing tactics.

"Particularly if you are vulnerable profession, such as entertainment or culture, you will stand to lose, potentially, everything," Ngo said.

Marshall issued a lengthy apology for endorsing Ngo’s book. It appears he also deleted all of his previous tweets, as only the apology remains on his timeline.

"Over the past few days, I have come to better understand the pain caused by the book I endorsed. I have offended not only a lot of people I don’t know but also those closest to me, including my bandmates and for that, I am truly sorry. As a result of my actions I am taking time away from the band to examine my blind spots," Marshall said in a statement.

"For now, please know that I realise [sic] how my endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hatred, divisive behavior. I apologize, as this was not at all my intention," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hemmer read Marshall’s statement to Ngo, noting the musician "fell on his sword" and pondered if a comeback was possible.

"I feel a lot of pain for this individual, I mean, it looks like it was written under duress and I’m very disappointed that his bandmates… they’ve been together for I think more than 13 years, instead of standing by their bandmate and longtime friend it seems they threw him under the bus," Ngo said.

"But this is to be expected. This is the cultural revolution that we’re experiencing… I think this is the undoing of American civilization."