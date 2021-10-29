'Antifa' member criminally charged two years after conservative journalist Andy Ngo attacked

An Oregon man accused of attacking conservative journalist Andy Ngo and stealing his cell phone during a 2019 confrontation has been indicted, authorities said.

John Colin Hacker faces a third-degree robbery charge after a Multnomah County grand jury reviewed the evidence against him, the Multnomah County District Attorney told Fox News.

"I hope last week’s indictment of Mr Hacker signals a change in the prosecutor’s office in Portland," Ngo said in a Friday news release distributed by the Center for American Liberty, which is representing him in a lawsuit against an Antifa group. "For years, too many violent extremists falsely claiming to be fighting for ‘racial justice’ have gotten away with campaigns of terror and violence against journalists and citizens."

Footage from the incident shows a man attempting to snatch the cellphone of the person filming him inside the gym, according to a tweet posted by Ngo showing the alleged attack.

"I will break your (expletive) phone," someone is heard saying during the encounter.

The Post Millennial, where Ngo is editor-at-large, said Hacker had his gym membership revoked following the incident. Ngo did not provide any additional comment when reached by Fox News.

He filed a lawsuit in June 2020 against Rose City Antifa and others who allegedly assaulted him months earlier. One of the alleged attacks resulted in him suffering a torn ear lobe and a brain bleed, the news outlet reported.

Hacker countered with an anti-SLAPP lawsuit, which was denied, the Liberty Center said.

Ngo has been targeted by Antifa in the past for his coverage of violent and destructive protests and gatherings where members have assaulted others and vandalized public and private property.

"Two years later, this is finally a step in the right direction for the rule of law in Portland, where Antifa has been operating with impunity," said Harmeet K. Dhillon, CEO of the Liberty Center.

"There is still a long road ahead for the justice that Andy Ngo deserves," she added. "Andy has endured years of harassment, serious threats on his life, and the inability to live in his hometown at the hands of these domestic terrorists. This is a good start, but we’re hoping to see more of these actions."