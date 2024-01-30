Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: We cannot afford another protracted conflict in the Middle East

The loss of three U.S. patriots is heartbreaking, Ingraham says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: Our enemies are emboldened

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out the Biden administration's foreign policy agenda on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham dismantles President Biden’s response to the killing of three U.S. soldiers in Jordan on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Shortly after that nightmare attack Sunday on U.S. service personnel in Jordan, Republicans rushed out to demand that Biden launch a significant military retaliation against Iran.  

MSNBC'S JOY REID DROPS F-BOMB IN HOT MIC MOMENT SEEMINGLY BLASTING BIDEN: 'STARTING ANOTHER F---IN’ WAR' 

Now, the loss of these three patriots is both heartbreaking and enraging, and while the impulse to avenge their deaths is understandable, we cannot afford another protracted conflict in the Middle East. And even if we could, we can't rely on this woke series that dimwits at the Biden Pentagon to deliver anything resembling victory.  

After all, has Biden's top military brass had success war-gaming Ukraine, even tracking our munitions there? How did Milley and Austin manage that Afghanistan withdrawal again? To this day, after 13 U.S. service personnel were left vulnerable, then blown to bits, Biden has held no one in his administration accountable. No one, but of course, he was busy because his focus was on more important things, such as advocating for transgenderism in the military.  

