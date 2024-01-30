LAURA INGRAHAM: We cannot afford another protracted conflict in the Middle East

Fox News host Laura Ingraham dismantles President Biden’s response to the killing of three U.S. soldiers in Jordan on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Shortly after that nightmare attack Sunday on U.S. service personnel in Jordan, Republicans rushed out to demand that Biden launch a significant military retaliation against Iran.

MSNBC'S JOY REID DROPS F-BOMB IN HOT MIC MOMENT SEEMINGLY BLASTING BIDEN: 'STARTING ANOTHER F---IN’ WAR'

Now, the loss of these three patriots is both heartbreaking and enraging, and while the impulse to avenge their deaths is understandable, we cannot afford another protracted conflict in the Middle East. And even if we could, we can't rely on this woke series that dimwits at the Biden Pentagon to deliver anything resembling victory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP