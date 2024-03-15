Expand / Collapse search
LAURA: Democrats still have no real agenda to run on

Democrats hope to be saved by a Trump conviction, Laura says

Fox News Staff
Published
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Fani Willis lost her credibility as Democrats have "no track record of success" on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Today, Fani Willis lost her special prosecutor, her credibility and any hope for a political future — and Democrats’ dream of drowning Donald Trump in a flood of legal cases is not working out like they'd hoped, and now they're the ones caught in the undertow... The faces of the "Get Trump" media types told the tale today. They see the Democrats’ campaign-by-lawfare strategy failing, and they're worried. 

... 

Even as they see these cases backfiring, they're still banking on a jury saving them from a second Trump term, even after the election. 

...  

All this goes to show that the Democrats still have no real agenda to run on. They certainly have no track record of success to boast about. All they can do is hope — hope to be saved by a Trump conviction, even if he becomes president. It's unbelievable. Otherwise, their agenda is essentially summed up by the acronym WART: weed, abortion, race and transgenderism. How inspiring. 

