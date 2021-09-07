Leo Terrell: Democrats are afraid of Larry Elder because he doesn't fit their narrative

Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, and slammed Vice President Harris for campaigning in California on behalf of Governor Gavin Newsom, doubting she will help the governor due to her current unpopularity. Terrell then reacted to the left accusing Republican candidate Larry Elder of being a racist.

ELDER URGES SUPPORTERS TO REPORT ‘ANYTHING SUSPICIOUS’ IN CALIFORNIA RECALL ELECTION

LEO TERRELL: The Republicans and the ‘YES’ [voters] on recall, they want Kamala Harris here, because she’s a reminder of the disastrous program at the southern border and the horrific program that the Biden administration has pushed in Afghanistan.

…

They have thrown everything at Larry Elder they accused him of being a racist, it’s insulting. They have accused Larry of everything because they are afraid of Larry Elder. That’s plain and simple. Larry Elder, Ainsley, does not fit the Democratic narrative that everyone who's a Republican is a racist. That is very insulting to any person of color, especially insulting to Larry Elder.

