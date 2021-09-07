Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Leo Terrell: Democrats are afraid of Larry Elder because he doesn't fit their narrative

Terrell sounds off on Kamala Harris heading to California to campaign for Gavin Newsom

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Leo Terrell: Democrats are afraid of Larry Elder Video

Leo Terrell: Democrats are afraid of Larry Elder

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell blasts critics of Larry Elder, says Democrats are worried as recall election looms

Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, and slammed Vice President Harris for campaigning in California on behalf of Governor Gavin Newsom, doubting she will help the governor due to her current unpopularity. Terrell then reacted to the left accusing Republican candidate Larry Elder of being a racist

ELDER URGES SUPPORTERS TO REPORT 'ANYTHING SUSPICIOUS' IN CALIFORNIA RECALL ELECTION

LEO TERRELL: The Republicans and the ‘YES’ [voters] on recall, they want Kamala Harris here, because she’s a reminder of the disastrous program at the southern border and the horrific program that the Biden administration has pushed in Afghanistan.

They have thrown everything at Larry Elder they accused him of being a racist, it’s insulting. They have accused Larry of everything because they are afraid of Larry Elder. That’s plain and simple. Larry Elder, Ainsley, does not fit the Democratic narrative that everyone who's a Republican is a racist. That is very insulting to any person of color, especially insulting to Larry Elder.

Leo Terrell: Kamala Harris is a detriment to Newsom's campaign Video
