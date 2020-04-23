Lara Logan calls out 'fundamentally false' media reaction to Bill Barr's comments about state lockdowns

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox Nation host Lara Logan reacted on “Fox & Friends” to the mainstream media's coverage of Attorney General William Barr’s comments regarding stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus outbreak, saying she recommends people listen to his entire interview instead of taking “the media's word for it.”

Barr took a clear swipe Tuesday at state restrictions on citizens during the coronavirus pandemic, indicating not only that people could sue over measures that go too far, but that the Justice Department could end up siding with them against the states.

In an appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s radio program, Barr specified some of the legal issues raised by state orders – likening some to "house arrest" – and how they could lead the federal government to get involved.

On Thursday, "Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt pointed out some of the media’s coverage of Barr’s statements.

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell said on “Andrea Mitchell Reports” on Wednesday: “Attorney General William Barr, who is not a medical doctor, is going against even the White House guidelines for gradually lifting stay-at-home rules.”

During “The 11th Hour” on MSNBC on Tuesday, anchor Brian Williams said: “Trump has picked up an assist in his campaign to reopen the country from his compliant and helpful and loyal attorney general Bill Barr.”

“I think that people should go and listen to what Attorney General Barr actually said and not take anyone in the media's word for it,” Logan said, reacting to the coverage.

The veteran foreign correspondent pointed out that she listened to Barr’s entire interview and that his point was "very clear" and was not contrary to science.

"What Attorney General Barr is saying is not going against anyone's guidelines. It's not against the science. It's not going against any of that. That is fundamentally false and dishonest. What he actually said was that these are unprecedented burdens on our civil liberties, on the Constitution and that burdens like taking away your livelihoods and [orders to] shelter in place in your home, that those are unprecedented and temporary measures,” Logan explained.

THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, STATE-BY-STATE

She added that the measures “were never meant to be a permanent way of dealing with this disease and that's all he was talking about.”

The attorney general warned on Tuesday that while some state orders may still be necessary, others may go too far, given that states are seeing progress toward the goal of reducing the spread of the virus. His statements came as protests against state orders have sprung up around the country.

“My recommendation is that you can't trust people in the media to be honest with you about this and where possible, go to the source,” Logan said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In season 2 of Fox Nation’s multi-part series “No Agenda with Lara Logan,” the veteran journalist investigated liberal media bias and what she identified as its victims, from "Covington kid" Nick Sandmann to journalist Andy Ngo.

Sandman told Logan that he has lived under a "constant" and "terrible" threat ever since his image was splashed across television screens and posted online following a chance encounter with a Native American activist on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Journalist Andy Ngo was brutally beaten by members of the far-left militant movement, Antifa, only to have some in the media justify the violence and blame him for the attack.

To watch all of season 2 of “Lara Logan Has No Agenda,” and hear about the controversial podcast episode that launched her investigation into liberal media bias, go to Fox Nation and sign up today.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.