Kirk Cameron at March for Life: More and more people in Hollywood embracing pro-life issues

Actor and filmmaker Kirk Cameron, best known for his role as Mike Seaver on "Growing Pains," spoke with "Fox & Friends" Friday ahead of the March for Life rally in Washington D.C. to discuss his personal journey as a pro-life advocate and how society’s views on abortion are shifting.

"I think that we’re at a tipping point," Cameron told "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy. "I think that the tide is turning, science is making it more and more difficult for us to pretend that it’s not a baby in the womb. We know that it is."

Cameron noted that even in Hollywood, an overwhelmingly progressive industry, there are more and more people "embracing" the idea that "life is a gift from God." The actor went on to say that his wife was an adopted child and "one doctor’s appointment away from not existing." She and Cameron’s first four children were also adopted.

"For me, my whole family is here because of the work of people like who are coming to the ball today for the March for Life," added Cameron.

Campos-Duffy shared her own experience of having a daughter with Down syndrome and talked about the joy it has brought to her life. Researchers estimate as many as two out of every three unborn babies diagnosed with Down syndrome in the United States each year are aborted.

The "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host also had a chance to speak with March for Life President Jeanne Mancini, who said that she is "hoping and praying" that Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Although the march was originally created as a rally against the infamous Supreme Court decision, Mancini said that a SCOTUS reversal would send abortion rights back to the states and the march would continue on in the years ahead to fight on a smaller scale.

Mancini stressed the importance of the 49th annual March for Life amid a Democratic administration and Congress that has been increasingly pro-choice. To her, this year’s March motto "Equality begins in the womb" helps to drive home that point and furthers the singular task of her group.

"At the end of the day, our goal is to make abortion unthinkable."