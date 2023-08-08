King Charles called on to 'release the truth' on UFOs, prepare religious for impact of ET life

King Charles is under pressure to call on the UK government to release more information about UFOs and the possibility of extraterrestrial life in order to help prepare for the country's first contact with aliens.

The King, like his late father Prince Philip, has an "interest in UFOs," according to Mark Christopher Lee whose new documentary, "God Versus Aliens," examines the impact the discovery of extraterrestrial beings would have on religion, the UK Mirror reported.

Lee argued that Charles, as the head of the Church of England, "has a duty to prepare the millions of followers of the Church around the world for the impact of disclosure that we are not the only sentient life in the universe."

HARVARD SCIENTIST SAYS HE MAY HAVE PROOF OF ALIEN LIFE IN NEW STUDY: ‘WE SHOULD WELCOME IT’

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

"I’m calling on our King to put pressure on the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to release the truth about what the UK knows about UFOs to the public," he said, according to the UK mirror. "They also need to put pressure on US government and other governments worldwide. This is not just something that affects the US but a worldwide phenomena."

UFO REVELATIONS HAVE LAWMAKERS IN A SHAKESPEAREAN CONUNDRUM

"My new film God Versus Aliens is about this impact and how people can prepare for massive changes to their place in the world," Lee continued. "It would be the biggest paradigm shift of them all. Religion has survived Copernicus & Galileo, Charles Darwin & evolution but would it survive if other sentient life brought their own beliefs/non beliefs and impose them on us."

Nick Pope, the former head of the UK’s UFO program, also proposed the idea that "aliens" could even have their own religious beliefs and gods they worship.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION DISTANCES ITSELF FROM PENTAGON OFFICIAL WHO BASHED UFO HEARING

"What if the aliens brought their own crazy gods, something that we would regard as just weird and crazy - would they impose them on us," he said. "These are the questions we might have to face."

A number of high-level government hearings, debates and discussions about the existence of UFOs, also known as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) have been initiated in recent months.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Members of U.S. Congress, former Navy pilots, scientists and journalists gathered for a congressional hearing on July 26th titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency," which featured three whistleblowers: Ryan Graves, the executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, Commander David Fravor, former commanding officer in the U.S. Navy, and David Grusch, United States Air Force officer and former intelligence official.

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace and Lee for comment. This article will be updated with any response.