Kevin McCarthy slams the 'Pelosi pay cut' as inflation rises: 'This is what they took from you'

June inflation hits 9.1% as Biden heads to Saudi Arabia to 'beg' for foreign oil

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Dems' American Rescue Act is the 'original sin': Rep. McCarthy

Dems’ American Rescue Act is the ‘original sin’: Rep. McCarthy

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., argues Democrats’ policies have driven rising inflation and economic pain and slams President Biden for turning to foreign oil.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized Democrats' spending bills for leading to inflation that is stripping the paychecks of Americans. On "Fox & Friends" Friday, Rep. McCarthy, R-Calif., claimed the president's move to curtail American energy production, combined with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, were the primary causes of skyrocketing inflation.

SINCE BIDEN ADMIN CALLED INFLATION ‘TRANSITORY,' US HAS SEEN 13 STRAIGHT MONTHS OF SOARING COSTS

KEVIN MCCARTHY: Let's be honest, the only reason President Biden is going to Saudi Arabia is to beg for them to produce more oil. What does that mean? Because he stopped it in America and when he stopped it in America from his very first day, what that meant was American jobs were lost. We're going to pay more for gasoline. But it goes more than just the gasoline. It goes into our asphalt, into the buttons in our shirts, into our phones. It's almost in everything that we produce. But this is what started the rise in inflation. And then what even Steve Rattner says is the original sin, the American Rescue Plan, that $1.9 trillion that only passed because Democrats control the House, Senate and White House. It was only Democrats that pushed that through. And now with the latest inflation numbers, if you have a constant paycheck for the last year, you have now just worked more than a month for free. That's what they took from you. That was the Pelosi pay cut. 

