Conway rips cancel culture: 'Easier to talk and squeal, and complain ... than to actually help people'

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway blasted practitioners of so-called "cancel culture" Tuesday, telling Fox News that "It is easier to talk and squeal, and complain, and bellyache belligerently and lie ... than to actually help people."

“People are trying to shame people from their jobs, their disagreement with any dissent, they’re trying to cancel individuals,” Conway told "Outnumbered Overtime." "And it is mostly people who choose their lives online, not offline."

Conway spoke three days after Trump vowed to “safeguard our values” from enemies within — leftists, looters, agitators, he said — in a Fourth of July speech packed with all the grievances and combativeness of his political rallies.

“We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and the people who, in many instances, have absolutely no clue what they are doing,” he said. "We will never allow an angry mob to tear down our statues, erase our history, indoctrinate our children."

"And we will defend, protect, and preserve (the) American way of life, which began in 1492 when Columbus discovered America," he added.

Conway said there are a increasing number of Americans who think that everything online is real and added that people have to know “what is in everyone’s heart.”

“Twist one word here or one thing that was done forty years ago there. I think the president’s broader point is that he is looking toward the future. He is a visionary, he is being positive and patriotic.” Conway said.

“Here is my main problem with cancel culture, ripping down statues, and the whole like," Conway pointed out. "How does it get one more kid of color who is in a failing school a better opportunity, a better education? These same people who are saying 'cancel culture, rip down statues, take away statues from Statuary Hall, they always vote against opportunity scholarships in Washington, D.C., which help African American and Hispanic kids.”