Kayleigh McEnany: Biden has 'very low bar' compared to Trump press conferences

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told the "Fox News Rundown" podcast that President Joe Biden is not being held to the same standard by the White House press corps. McEnany said, with a few exceptions, the questions asked to Biden represented a lower bar than what President Trump faced in his combative sessions with reporters.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: There was a very low bar for President Biden. There's no doubt about that. And I think, the media is essentially saying that he passed that very low bar when, in fact, if you analyze what he said, he did not pass that bar. You know, for instance, on the issue of immigration he said that the vast majority of those coming to the border are being turned away. We have an Axios report saying, in fact, 87 percent of families are being let in and having their cases adjudicated in the country. So issues like that, which would not be so gratuitous in a Trump administration, it would have been called a lie or just simply overlooked in today's mainstream media ...

There were some reporters that rose to the occasion, Kristen Welker being one. She had a very good question about transparency. And then she followed up after that question and the question prior to her as well from ABC similarly kind of put President Biden in a spot on immigration.

But one thing I wish I would have seen more is all of the reporters who ask tough questions - unlike [CNN's] Kaitlan Collins, who asked if he's going to run for reelection - but then come with follow-ups and you kind of miss the caustic, vitriolic follow up you got in the Trump era, which is a good thing, because I don't think that that's particularly helpful to the American people. But it is a noted contrast between the two administrations.

