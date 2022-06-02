Karl Rove rips Biden's inflation narrative: 'They think we're dumb enough to buy this'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Karl Rove argued on "Americas Newsroom" Thursday that President Biden cannot communicate himself out of his economic failures as the White House makes a "deliberate effort" to shut down the American oil and gas industry.

KARL ROVE: He's already been begging the Saudis and the oil producers in the Middle East to pick up the slack from the United States… He has taken a series of steps that have been designed to shut down, reduce the amount of oil and gas production in the United States and stop exploration. Just a couple of weeks ago they took a huge amount of offshore leasing possibilities off the table and said you can't do it… So, yeah, this is a deliberate effort to shut down the American oil and gas industry. And does anybody think that the people in the Middle East are as environmentally sensitive as we are in this country and in how we produce oil and gas and how we refine it? Heck no. But this is where we are with this administration. They don't have a plan. They think they can communicate their way out of it. They think we're dumb enough to buy this, and we ain't buying it.

