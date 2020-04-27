Rove rips media over Tara Reade allegations against Biden: 'It's amazing to me, the double standard'

Former White House deputy chief of staff and Fox News contributor Karl Rove weighed in Monday on sexual assault allegations against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, comparing the coverage to that of similar claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"Well, I doubt that this is going to remove him as a nominee," Rove told "The Story with Martha MacCallum" of the allegations against Biden by former staffer Tara Reade. "And it's not just two people. [In addition to Reade's] mother, her brother also talked about how she talked to him at the time of the alleged incident. And an anonymous friend has gone on record with the press saying Ms. Reade also talked with her at the time, or him at the time.

EXCLUSIVE: BIDEN ACCUSER TARA READE 'LOST TOTAL RESPECT' FOR CNN'S ANDERSON COOPER FOR NOT ASKING FORMER VP ABOUT ASSAULT CLAIM

"So we've now got four people who still are living. And then a mother who called into a nationally televised talk program shortly thereafter, who apparently has raised the issue," Rove added.

On Friday, a 1993 "Larry King Live" clip resurfaced in which an anonymous woman from San Luis Obispo, Calif. called into the iconic CNN talk show and described "problems" her daughter was having with a "prominent senator." Reade told Fox News the woman who called in was her late mother.

"It's amazing to me, the double standard, the double standard that was applied to Brett Kavanaugh, who had an accuser who had no corroborating evidence, couldn't even remember critical details," Rove said. "The Supreme Court justice nominee was eviscerated in the press. Total focus on it. And on this thing, we're seeing nothing similar."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Christine Blasey Ford publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in a September 2018 interview with The Washington Post.

"I'm not certain that Joe Biden will ever be asked tough questions by this press corps about it at all," Rove said.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Gregg Re contributed to this article.