Joe Biden
Karl Rove knocks Biden's new record low approval rating: It will 'continue to decline'

Biden's approval rating sits at 43%, among Independents that number dropped to 37%

Fox News contributor Karl Rove knocked President Biden over his new Gallup poll numbers, which showed the president dropping to a new personal record-low approval rating of 43%.

BIDEN APPROVAL RATINGS DRAGGED DOWN BY PLUNGE AMONG INDEPENDENTS, POLL SHOWS

KARL ROVE: The president’s job approval among Independents in the Gallup poll is 37%. The 43% overall is the third-lowest of the last four presidents—only Donald Trump, who had a 37% approval at this point, is lower. But, it's 37% approval for Biden among Independents—that’s down 24 points from where he began in January…

About 8% of that decline took place between February to June. Five months. And then 16 points in the last three months which suggests that this number among Independents and therefore the overall number is going to continue to decline until something dramatic happens that causes these numbers to stop and to begin to rebound. 

