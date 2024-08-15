Kamala Harris is an 'empty suit' and campaign handlers are worried, says Tulsi Gabbard

While Kamala Harris' campaign works to rebrand the VP as the Democratic presidential candidate, critics are voicing concern over her record on the border, as well as her career as a prosecutor. On "America's Newsroom," Thursday, former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard labeled Harris an "empty suit," arguing her campaign "handlers" are worried about what will happen if she has to explain her policy positions.

KAMALA HARRIS' RECORD AS PROSECUTOR IN CALIFORNIA SPELLS ‘TROUBLE’ FOR PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN: LAWYER

TULSI GABBARD: I think she revealed in that debate the same thing that I think her campaign handlers are worried about right now... Kamala Harris is an empty suit. They are trying to create this new version of Kamala Harris to match what their pollsters are telling them, so she can say whatever she needs to say to try to win over voters, which is the most offensive thing, I think, because they think we're so stupid as to forget what her record actually is. In 2019, very simply, I confronted her with her hypocrisy of how what she said was very different than what she actually did, and she had no answer for it. She had no explanation. She didn't even try to own or justify what her actions were. And that's going to be the key thing here for voters as we head into this election is Kamala Harris will say whatever she thinks she needs to say. We have to pay attention to her actions, because on every single major issue, you will see that same kind of hypocrisy that I pointed out in 2019 where she'll say one thing, but her record tells a very, very different story.

Gabbard called out Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' "hypocrisy," referring back to an exchange during a debate in 2019 where Harris struggled to defend her record on criminal prosecutions.

"Senator Harris says she's proud of her record as a prosecutor... but she put over 1500 people in jail for marijuana violations, and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana," Gabbard said in July 2019 on CNN.

"I am proud of that work, and I am proud of making a decision to not just give fancy speeches or be in a legislative body and give speeches on the floor, but actually doing the work," Harris responded.

"The bottom line is, Senator Harris, when you are in a position to make a difference and an impact in these people's lives, you did not... And the people who suffered under your reign as prosecutor, you owe them an apology," Gabbard added.

Harris previously held the office of San Francisco District Attorney and California Attorney General prior to her position as vice president. Her extensive 27-year career in criminal prosecution in California may pose challenges in appealing to moderate voters, reminiscent of obstacles she faced during her unsuccessful 2020 presidential bid.

