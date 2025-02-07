Expand / Collapse search
Justice Clarence Thomas swearing in multiple Trump cabinet officials raises eyebrows at CNN

Attorney General Bondi was sworn into office on Wednesday by Justice Thomas

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
CNN host Dana Bash and panelists argued it was 'highly unusual' for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to swear in multiple Trump administration officials.

CNN host Dana Bash raised questions on Thursday about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas swearing in multiple Trump administration officials in recent weeks. 

"Please raise your right hand again and again and again," Bash said. "That’s what we heard from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who’s emerging as the go-to justice to swear in Donald Trump’s cabinet, overseeing ceremonies at the Supreme Court, at the White House, even at his own home, all while he and his wife, a longtime conservative activist, are drawing exceptional attention from President Trump." 

Attorney General Pam Bondi was sworn in at the Oval Office on Wednesday by Justice Thomas, in front of an audience packed with her friends and family.

BONDI SWORN IN AS ATTORNEY GENERAL WITH MISSION TO END 'WEAPONIZATION' OF JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

Dana Bash on CNN

CNN host Dana Bash criticized Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for swearing in multiple Trump administration officials in recent weeks.  (CNN)

"Not that there's anything untoward about doing it, it's just what it symbolizes," Bash said of Thomas conducting such swearing-in ceremonies. "I don't have a very strong memory of cabinet officials having swearing-ins of any Supreme Court Justice."

"It’s traditionally been done by the vice president of the United States," CNN analyst Joan Biskupic said.

Bondi, a former Florida prosecutor and state attorney general, vowed repeatedly in her confirmation hearing last month to head up a Justice Department free from political influence or weaponization.

If confirmed, she told lawmakers last month, the "partisanship, the weaponization" at the Justice Department "will be gone." 

TRUMP DOJ SLAPS ILLINOIS, CHICAGO WITH LAWSUIT OVER SANCTUARY LAWS

pam bondi doj

Thomas has been the focus of multiple reports over the past year, with The New York Times and other media outlets revealing trips that Thomas and his wife, Virginia, attended to Bali in 2019 that were paid for by conservative businessman Harlan Crow. 

Thomas has defended himself, saying that he has complied with "disclosure guidelines" throughout his tenure. 

Fox News' Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.