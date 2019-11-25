Juan Williams: Bloomberg 'a real billionaire' while Trump 'got his start from his dad'

Juan Williams took a shot at President Trump Monday, saying that new Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg was the only "real" billionaire running for the White House in 2020.

"So, now we have a billionaire versus a billionaire," Williams said on "The Five." Monday. "But I think it's a real billionaire versus the guy who got his start from his dad and took advantage of bankruptcy laws [and] tax loopholes."

The former New York City mayor released a video Sunday marking the official start of his presidential bid.

The one-minute ad, which was posted on social media and features images of Bloomberg campaigning during his younger years, shots of New York City and unflattering images of President Trump, is “the launch ad," one of his top advisers told Fox News.

Along with the video, Bloomberg posted a written statement on his campaign website in which he laid out why he was the best candidate to defeat President Trump next November.

Williams laid out Bloomberg's "constituency" to his co-hosts, saying they were people concerned with the economy.

"'I want someone to create jobs and I want someone who has a proven track record. And I'm a pragmatist. I'm a centrist,'" Williams said a likely Bloomberg supporter would say. "'Joe Biden's not going to make it. So vote for Michael Bloomberg.'"

Jesse Watters took issue with the rest of the Democratic presidential field taking aim at Bloomberg immediately while taking their time to criticize each other.

"It's like they hate success and capitalism and wealth more than anything," Watters said.