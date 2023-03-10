Joe Rogan’s new cancel-proof comedy club cheered as free speech win: 'Good for country' to laugh without fear

World-famous podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan has opened a new comedy club with the direct goal of defying cancel culture. The Comedy Mothership venue debuted this week in Austin, Texas, and it has been praised by attendees for its defiance of woke attacks on comedy.

Rogan has risen to massive popularity partially because of his freewheeling conversations with people across the political spectrum. Fox News Digital Entertainment interviewed some of the people who attended the popular new venue he bought and has opened.

Billy from nearby Dallas, Texas noted that he is "pretty excited about it because Joe Rogan at this point in his career is un-cancelable." He went on to say, "You can’t cancel Joe Rogan. Therefore you’ve got an amazing comedy club that is also full of un-cancelable, amazing people."

A New Yorker named Mat observed, "I think what Joe Rogan is bringing to Austin is pure freedom of speech."

A man named Brady from Phoenix, Arizona claimed the new club is a game-changer for freedom of speech.

"I think it’s a very big deal that Joe is opening his own club. It's providing an opportunity for people to come speak their mind for free speech without fear of repercussion or being canceled," he told Fox News Digital Entertainment. "Reminder that comedy is supposed to be funny. Everyone is here to have a good time and that’s really what this is the embodiment of is free speech."

He later added, "It’s certainly good for Austin, but I’d say it’s even good for the country. I think right now were in a point where everyone, it’s cancel culture. Everyone’s afraid to speak up, everyone’s afraid to speak out, and having a place like this where folks can come and just joke around and have a good time and not fear repercussion or fear that they’re not going to be booked again or anything like that. It is truly freedom of speech, and it's good for Austin, and it’s good for the country, it’s good for Texas. It couldn’t be better."

"I think it would be good to get a new crowd for comedy," Lili from the Twin Cities in Minnesota observed. Speaking of the left-leaning Austin, she added, "This is a more liberal city. Maybe expose them to that type of comedy and bring in a new group of people."



"I love it! I love Joe Rogan. I love the fact that he can be like whoever he is and invite whoever he wants here," Aimee from New Braunfels Texas said of the new club.