Joe DeVito: I put all my savings into gift cards

Joe DeVito and other guests discuss how Americans have collected and are holding onto $21 billion in unused gift cards on ‘Gutfeld!’

Joe DeVito discussed how you "cannot spend enough" at Old Navy and how almost half of Americans possess a collective $21 billion in unused gift cards on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: YOUR PRIORITIES DON'T MATTER TO THE GOVERNMENT OR MEDIA

JOE DEVITO: Oh, I put all my savings into gift cards. I converted my whole 401k. It's a great portfolio. I got Toys R Us, Circuit City, Woolworth's. If they're going to be good. The problem with gift cards, I have an old Navy gift card. I've been trying to use up for about ten years. You cannot spend enough at Old Navy. I don't know. I go to the counter with all the stuff and it's a $50 gift card and they say you're at $49. I'm like, All right. I throw in the socks. They say, Now you have $52. You can't burn through. It's regenerating itself

