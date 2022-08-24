Joe DeVito: I put all my savings into gift cards
DeVito talks the billions sitting in unused gift cards
Joe DeVito discussed how you "cannot spend enough" at Old Navy and how almost half of Americans possess a collective $21 billion in unused gift cards on "Gutfeld!"
GREG GUTFELD: YOUR PRIORITIES DON'T MATTER TO THE GOVERNMENT OR MEDIA
JOE DEVITO: Oh, I put all my savings into gift cards. I converted my whole 401k. It's a great portfolio. I got Toys R Us, Circuit City, Woolworth's. If they're going to be good. The problem with gift cards, I have an old Navy gift card. I've been trying to use up for about ten years. You cannot spend enough at Old Navy. I don't know. I go to the counter with all the stuff and it's a $50 gift card and they say you're at $49. I'm like, All right. I throw in the socks. They say, Now you have $52. You can't burn through. It's regenerating itself.
