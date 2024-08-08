Jewish parents, groups brace for back-to-school following wave of antisemitism on campuses: ‘Everyone suffers'

Following a wave of protests on college campuses across the United States in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks, parents, educators and nonprofits are concerned that Jewish students may once again become the target of antisemitism during the upcoming school year.

Dr. Sheila Nazarian, a Jewish activist and Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, told Fox News Digital that universities are responsible for ensuring all students, regardless of background, feel safe. This includes taking a firm stance against antisemitism and promoting a culture that values the Jewish population.

"With my child heading to college soon, I am deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of Jewish students on campus," she said.

Nazarian stressed that university administrators have a "moral imperative" to enforce their policies and crack down on "radical, far-left mobs" on campus this academic year.

FEDERAL JUDGE RULES HARVARD UNIVERSITY MUST FACE ANTISEMITISM LAWSUIT FROM JEWISH STUDENTS

"Universities must also implement comprehensive measures to protect Jewish students and foster an environment where they can thrive academically and personally without being subjected to hate on campus," she added.

Jewish organizations, including the ADL (anti-Defamation League), American Jewish Committee (AJC), the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (CoP), Hillel International and Jewish Federations for North America recently announced a comprehensive set of recommendations to combat antisemitism on campus in the fall semester.

The guidelines, in part, ask schools to communicate campus rules, standards and policies, support Jewish students, ensure campus safety, reaffirm faculty responsibilities and prepare to mitigate disruptions on the 1-year mark of the October 7 Hamas attack against Israel.

"The unprecedented surge in antisemitism on college campuses last year was utterly unacceptable, and yet far too many administrations failed to respond effectively," Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director, said in a statement. "We insist that all college and university leaders take significant steps to make Jewish students safer."

PRO-ISRAEL COLLEGE STUDENTS GATHER FOR SUMMIT, VOW TO 'TAKE BACK' CAMPUSES FROM RADICAL AGITATORS

Protests against the war in Gaza became a focal point of college life over the last 10 months. While many protesters remained peaceful, some created illegal encampments, engaged in assault, vandalism and failed to follow local ordinances.

Protesters often noted that they took issue with the Israeli government and the killing of Palestinian civilians — not Jews specifically.

However, since October 7, there have been 1,851 total reported antisemitic incidents on college campuses — a 700% increase compared to the previous year.

Additionally, a survey by Hillel and ADL found that 73% of Jewish college students and 44% of non-Jewish students experienced or witnessed antisemitism on their campuses in fall 2023.

Liora Rez, the executive director of StopAntisemitism, told Fox News Digital that harassment, bullying and physical assaults cannot be tolerated against anyone.

"What we’ve seen is that when there’s real leadership, the antisemitic and anti-Zionist persecution doesn’t take hold. But when the ‘adults in the room’ acquiesce to the mob, everyone suffers — not just Jewish students," she said.

Rez also called on parents to teach their kids to be proud of their heritage and that caving in never appeases the bullies — it only invites further abuse.

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS BURN AMERICAN FLAGS, ACCUSE NETANYAHU OF BEING 'WAR CRIMINAL' AS HE ADDRESSES CONGRESS

"Jews and supporters of Israel have nothing to be ashamed of. To the contrary, the Jewish people and the modern state of Israel have contributed so much good to the world, to an extent so vastly disproportionate to the small number of Jews, that it’s literally miraculous," she said.

Ariella Noveck, the co-founder of Shield Communications PR (a firm that provides strategic advice to Jewish groups) said Jewish students are often unsure about how to react to antisemitism and are concerned they could face disciplinary action at their schools for voicing their opinion.

"They don’t know when they should say something. Will it affect my grades? Do I have a story that I need to tell the media? Should I be going to the media? Who am I? I’m just a 19-year-old kid. It’s a very confusing time for them," she told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Noveck urged students to use their voices in a way that is not loud or detrimental to them at the moment. This could mean approaching somebody within politics who could promote policy that protects them as individuals.

She noted that many organizations, such as her own and campus resources, can teach students how to find their voice. If a student is in fear for their life, Noveck said they should first call 911 and their local campus police.

Noveck also called on parents to have a heart-to-heart conversation with their child and admit that while they may not have all the answers, it is not okay to be targeted for simply being yourself.

"Of course, there’s no perfect solution to every case, but staying silent is definitely not one of them," she said.