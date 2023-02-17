Fox News host Jesse Watters expressed frustration with articial intelligence technology, believing that it will discriminate against conservatives Friday on "The Five."

CHATGPT FACES MOUNTING ACCUSATIONS OF BEING 'WOKE,' HAVING LIBERAL BIAS

JESSE WATTERS: I just hate A.I. already, these stupid liberal robots. And you know what they're going to do? They're going to censor us. They're going to mess with us. It's like we just got over this Twitter thing literally months ago, we just got over this, and then they just hop, skip and a jump around us, and now they're using machines to mess with us. And in the future, I can already see my future, and I'm being discriminated against. We all are, almost everybody at this table, almost, will be discriminated against by the robots and that's annoying. Come on, guys, we just need more conservatives to go to Stanford and then go work at Google. But none of the conservatives are any good at tech. It's all liberals who …

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Don't say that, that the Conservatives are not good at tech.

JESSE WATTERS: Why aren't they writing code? How about conservative write some rigged code once, then I can discriminate against them in the future.