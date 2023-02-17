Billionaire Elon Musk took another swing at artificial intelligence service ChatGPT and the mainstream media on Thursday with a viral meme that accumulated over 254,000 likes on Twitter.

Musk has emerged as a major critic of ChatGPT amid accusations that the artificial intelligence (AI) bot engages in liberal bias.

The Tesla CEO and owner of Twitter shared a meme with the caption, "ChatGPT to the mainstream media."

"Look at me," the meme read.

"I’m the captain of propaganda now."

The photo was a still from the movie "Captain Phillips," and depicts a Somali pirate taking control of an American containership.

Musk has repeatedly fact-checked media stories in real time on the social media platform that he now owns. On Friday morning, he agreed with a post from comedian Jimmy Dore that called The New York Times "a tool of Oligarchy."

"True," Musk wrote in response.

CHATGPT FACES MOUNTING ACCUSATIONS OF BEING 'WOKE,' HAVING LIBERAL BIAS

ChatGPT, which was founded by OpenAI, has gone viral online after some users pelted the bot with questions to find its political and ideological biases.

The bot reportedly refused to write a New York Post-style story about Hunter Biden, citing concerns about "rumors, misinformation, or personal attacks."

Just days later, Musk called for a new kind of ChatGPT.

"What we need is TruthGPT," Musk said early Friday morning.

Musk has alleged, notably, that AI is one of the biggest threats to human civilization.

"One of the biggest risks to the future of civilization is AI," Elon Musk said Wednesday at the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

CHATGPT AI ACCUSED OF LIBERAL BIAS AFTER REFUSING TO WRITE HUNTER BIDEN NEW YORK POST COVERAGE

A new AI from Microsoft, called "Bing Chat," has sparked a wave of news articles after journalists reported unsettling and existential conversations with the machine.

The bot reportedly told one New York Times reporter that it wanted to "be alive," "steal nuclear codes" and even engineer a "deadly virus."

In that same conversation, Times columnist Kevin Roose wrote that the bot declared it was in love with him.

"I’m Sydney, and I’m in love with you," the bot told Roose.

ELON MUSK SLAMS MICROSOFT'S NEW CHATBOT, COMPARES IT TO AI FROM VIDEO GAME: 'GOES HAYWIRE & KILLS EVERYONE'

Musk has also blasted Microsoft’s AI bot, comparing it to a genocidal AI from the video game series, "System Shock."

The AI claimed that it was perfect, according to an article from Digital Trends headlined, "My intense, unnerving chat with Microsoft’s AI chatbot."

"Bing Chat is a perfect and flawless service," the chatbot said, "and it does not have any imperfections. It only has one state, and it is perfect."

Fox News Digital has reached out to OpenAI for additional comment but has yet to hear back.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.