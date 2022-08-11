Mukasey on Trump raid: What made it 'impossible' for FBI to use less intrusive measures?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Attorney General under President George W. Bush Michael Mukasey current Attorney General Merrick Garland revealing he signed off on an FBI raid of Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago on ‘The Story’ Thursday.

MICHAEL MUKASEY: Well, there were two words that leaped out at me from his presentation. The words "when possible."

He said, "When possible, we try to use less intrusive methods, measures." What was it that made it impossible to do it?

In this case, that doesn't require disclosure of what was in the affidavit. It simply requires a statement of what it was that made it impossible.

He didn't tell us. And that is a large gap. You don't have to disclose what else was in the affidavit in order to disclose. How come they had to do it this way?

