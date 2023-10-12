JESSE WATTERS: This is a strong message to 'wannabe' allies of Hamas

FOX News host Jesse Watters analyzes the war in Israel and the country's defense capabilities on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Hamas would rather murder an Israeli with a missile than provide clean drinking water to their people. Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system is a trusted layer of protection. Hamas must rely on guerrilla warfare to survive, boosted by an arsenal of heavy machine guns, rocket-propelled grenades, long-range sniper rifles, and their own version of a Stinger. Hamas will also be leaning in with their al-Zawahiri, kamikaze drone named after the dead al-Qaeda leader. These could present a challenge.

Now, Israel's arsenal is state-of-the-art. Their kit for fighter jets are equivalent to American F-35s, which they're also flexing a fleet of, as well as multimillion-dollar baroque tanks, which feature AI technology built to survive Hamas Stingers. They'll prove deadly in combat, and the Pentagon is already accelerating additional shipments of advanced weaponry to pad the Israeli army stockpiles. The Israeli Defense Forces, the IDF, will have all the resources necessary to win. For them, it's personal.

While Hamas is hunkering down inside an elaborate tunnel system, they're pleading with their Arab neighbors to join the fight. The Hamas chief is calling on the Islamic world to engage in a global day of jihad tomorrow. We've seen Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syrian military already launching rockets within Israel from the north. A two-front war would certainly stretch the Israeli Defense Forces, which is why the United States soon will have two carrier groups deployed in the region, a strong message to wannabe allies of Hamas, who could get itchy trigger fingers.