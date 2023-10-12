Trump calls for Tlaib's impeachment over silence on Hamas terrorism questions

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., should be impeached for her silence on Palestinian terrorist atrocities, former President Trump said Thursday.

In an interview with FOX News Radio's Brian Kilmeade, Trump lit into the far-left congresswoman, who famously said she wanted to impeach him when she first took office in 2019. Tlaib went viral after she refused to answer repeated questions from a reporter in the hallways of Congress about reported Hamas terrorist acts and brutality against Israeli civilians.

"I think she's terrible," Trump said. "I think she's a horrible representative of our country and frankly, she should be impeached for that. That's what she should be. That's barbaric. You look at what they've done to little children, babies, babies where they cut off their heads. It's not even believable that we're having this conversation. But nobody's seen anything like this."

"This is at a level that nobody's ever seen, and what I'm hearing is that the number of deaths is actually far greater than what we are hearing having to do with Americans, but also having to do with Israelis and others," he added.

Tlaib was silent Tuesday when repeatedly asked if she had any comment on a shocking report Hamas had beheaded Israeli babies during their terrorist attack on Saturday, which has left more than 1,000 Israelis dead.

FOX Business reporter Hillary Vaughn confronted the far-left "Squad" member, who has criticized Israel for the attack, as she walked through a hallway on Tuesday.

"Congresswoman, Hamas terrorists have cut off babies' heads and burned children alive. Do you support Israel's rights to defend themselves against this brutality?" Vaughn asked. However, Tlaib refused to respond to the reporter.

Vaughn peppered the congresswoman with similar questions but Tlaib continued not to answer.

"You can’t comment about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies’ heads? Congresswoman, do you have a comment on Hamas terrorists chopping off babies’ heads?" she asked. "You have nothing to say about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies’ heads? Do you condone what Hamas has done chopping off babies’ heads, burning children alive, raping women in the streets?"

As Tlaib and a staffer entered an elevator, the reporter asked Tlaib why she continues to have a Palestinian flag displayed outside her office.

"Congresswoman, why do you have the Palestinian flag outside your office if you do not condone what Hamas terrorists have done to Israel? Do Israeli lives not matter to you?" she asked before the Democrat exited the hallway.

Tlaib is the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress and is a staunch opponent of Israel. She said this week that U.S. funding of the "apartheid government" of the Jewish state would ensure violence would continue, leading critics to say she was justifying terrorist actions.

"I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day," she said in the statement. "I am determined as ever to fight for a just future where everyone can live in peace, without fear and with true freedom, equal rights, and human dignity… As long as our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue."

Responding to criticism of her stance, Tlaib suggested that any notion she supported terrorism was rooted in bigotry.

"I do not support the targeting and killing of civilians, whether in Israel or Palestine," Tlaib said in a statement to media outlets. "The fact that some have suggested otherwise is offensive and rooted in bigoted assumptions about my faith and ethnicity."

Tlaib's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

