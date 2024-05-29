Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

JESSE WATTERS: Like the rest of us, the jury is confused

The judge 'finally' told the jury what the crimes were

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jesse Watters: NY v. Trump was designed to be confusing Video

Jesse Watters: NY v. Trump was designed to be confusing

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses how the NY v. Trump trial was engineered to be confusing on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses how the charges former President Trump is faced with were finally laid out to the jury by the judge in NY v. Trump on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

CONSERVATIVES UNLOAD ON ‘POLITICAL’ NYC PROSECUTION OF TRUMP OUTSIDE COURTROOM: ‘DAMAGING TO THE COUNTRY’

JESSE WATTERS: This jury has already deliberated longer than the O.J. jury. But Biden must be happy because that's 4.5 hours that Trump can't campaign in the Bronx. 

The jury resumes deliberations tomorrow at 9:30 AM, and like the rest of us, they're confused. They asked Judge Merchan to reread them what the case was about, and Judge Merchan finally told the jury what the crimes were. Are you ready? 

Trump and the RNC announce a $76 million fundraising haul in April

Former President Donald Trump headlines a Republican National Committee spring donor retreat, in Palm Beach, Florida on May 4, 2024  (Donald Trump 2024 campaign)

There's three. A federal campaign violation, the creation of false records and a tax violation that we knew about the false records charge. Although I didn't know how marking legal expenses for paying a lawyer is a crime. Tax violations. First time I'd ever heard anything about taxes and the old campaign finance violation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article was written by Fox News staff.