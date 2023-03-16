JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris still hasn't realized she doesn't have what it takes to be president

Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
STEPHEN COLBERT CALLS OUT KAMALA HARRIS SIDESTEPPING QUESTION OF WHAT HER "ACTUAL ROLE" IS AS VICE PRESIDENT

JESSE WATTERS: You've probably heard the old saying, "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again." It's a great piece of advice. Never give up on the first try. But what about the fifth try? What about the sixth? The seventh? When is it okay to stop and try something else? 

At some point, you have to admit maybe you don't have the arm to be quarterback. Maybe you don't have the looks to be a model. Maybe you don't have the wit to be a comedian. Kamala Harris still hasn't realized she doesn't have what it takes to be president or vice president or anything else that involves leadership. Kamala Harris has launched her, well, we've lost count, fifth rebrand tour, trying to get America to fall in love with her and make sure Biden doesn't kick her off the ticket. 

You can call this a re-re-rebrand. Her first stop was on the Stephen Colbert Show. Now, these types of shows are highly choreographed, two or three pre-interviews before show time. Kamala knows every question she's going to get asked. It's all rehearsed, so it should be a slam dunk for the VP, but it was a disaster.

Kamala being in Iowa a few days after Trump and DeSantis isn't a coincidence. Her appearance in Colbert is a play to win young voters. She's hoping her trip to Africa later this month will shore up Black voters. And this is her plan to broaden her profile and strike back against the haters like Liz Warren. We'll see if the rebranded Kamala sticks this time.

Stephen Colbert quizzes Kamala Harris on her role as vice president Video