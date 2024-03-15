JESSE WATTERS: Fulton County DA Fani Willis' ruling wasn't so lucky for Biden

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the ruling on allegations of misconduct against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in the Trump-Georgia election interference case on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JUDGE RULES FANI WILLIS MUST STEP ASIDE FROM TRUMP CASE OR FIRE SPECIAL PROSECUTOR NATHAN WADE

JESSE WATTERS: This was a White judge in a heavily African-American county. He takes out a Black D.A. with Fani's fame, he's off the bench. So what he did was punt the Fani investigation.

The Georgia State Senate has already opened up its own investigation into Fani's office. They have subpoena power, meaning we may get our hands on over 10,000 text messages between Fani and loverboy from before she was appointing him special counsel. Not only will these salacious texts prove they were romantically involved and lied under oath, these texts could provide the smoking gun evidence that these two had a political and a financial motive to prosecute Trump. It would literally spell out how crooked and conniving these anti-Trump prosecutions are.

The explosiveness of that evidence would make all of the other Trump cases collateral damage, taking them out like hot shrapnel and impugning the integrity of the entire Biden legal machine. But it's not just one Georgia investigation of Fani. Georgia's governor can appoint a special prosecutor, and Georgia's attorney general can open up an investigation with subpoena and search warrant power, getting us the text, emails, physical computers and phones and the whole Fulton County DA's office would get hauled in to testify in front of a grand jury. With all of that evidence, all you have to prove now is the appearance of impropriety.