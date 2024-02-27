JESSE WATTERS: Every time the White House lets Biden out for recess, his numbers drop

Fox News host Jesse Watters argues President Biden is a "child" who "lies, falls asleep [and] doesn't listen" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Seth Meyers took his grandpop out for ice cream to make him feel better for forgetting his lines. Here you go. Good job, Joe. You want a sugar cone?

You know who lights up for ice cream? Children and the elderly. There's a reason caregivers deliver ice cream to their patients in nursing homes. According to the Alzheimer's Association, ice cream is a favorite for people with diminished faculties. "Ice cream has the power to immediately elicit soothing feelings at the very first taste of a single spoonful. It erases all the negative feelings related to the frustration and continues to stimulate pleasure receptors in the brain with every new scoop."

BIDEN ON ICE CREAM OUTING WITH SETH MEYERS SAYS HE HOPES FOR GAZA CEASEFIRE BY ‘END OF THE WEEKEND’

Now, obviously, I'm not diagnosing Biden with Alzheimer's, but you see what's going on here. They clap when he puts his sunglasses on. They treat him for ice cream to make him happy. He's got his little Corvette., his toy car that he's so proud of that he keeps his special folders next to. No one can take those folders. Those are my folders. He's a child. He copies homework. He lies, falls asleep, doesn't listen. Joey has his aviators, mint chip and his Hot Wheels, and he's happy. Are we really going to re-elect this guy America? Even Obama world sees it.



Even Biden's best friend Obama knows it's over. Remember the whole best friend thing? It's weird, right? He swims naked. He crashes his bike. Jill's trying to make him eat his veggies. He goes home every weekend. He's losing to Trump in every battleground. And he's so stubborn, he hasn't changed anything.

A new Emerson poll shows the president getting smoked, down 3 to 10 points in each swing state. Trump's up nine in Georgia. And that was before Biden's migrant murdered Laken Riley. Every time the White House lets him out for recess, his numbers drop. You have to put this guy back in timeout.