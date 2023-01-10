JESSE WATTERS: What else does Joe Biden have hidden at the Penn Biden Center?

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses the probe into President Biden's alleged hidden classified records at the Penn Biden Center from his vice presidency and the think tank's ties to China on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Like a Babylon Bee headline, Joe Biden is under investigation for hiding highly classified documents in a closet for the last six years. Biden was stuffing classified, top-secret documents at the Penn Biden Center right in the middle of Washington, D.C. — right next door to a steakhouse and a short little walk from the Chinese embassy. What were these documents? Well, nothing major. Just top-secret intelligence involving Iran, Great Britain and Ukraine. Just taken out right when he was leaving the vice presidency in January 2017. So, what was in these documents that Joe Biden didn't want the incoming Trump administration to see?

BIDEN 'SURPRISED' TO LEARN OF CLASSIFIED DOCS AT PENN THINK TANK: 'I DON'T KNOW' WHAT'S IN THEM

The Penn Biden Center was actually a revolving door between the Bidens and the Chinese. As soon as the Penn Biden Center opened, China quadrupled its donations to UPenn. The Chinese funneled $55 million into UPenn, and UPenn was paying Biden a million-dollar salary. So, who is paying for Joe's salary? The Chinese. Do you get it? The Chinese were paying Joe Biden $1 million a year and it was just laundered through the Penn Biden Center and just five miles away from the center was the Chinese embassy. The Biden Center was involved with the Chinese professors, academics, officials, you know, double agents for the Communist Party.