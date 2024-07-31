Fox News host Jesse Watters says former President Trump won't "tolerate disrespect" after he had a contentious interview with several Black journalists at the National Black Journalists' convention in Chicago on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Donald Trump ripped the news cycle right out of Kamala's hands. That exchange is going to be seen by millions of Black Americans, it'll be seen by everyone. And how they react to it will decide the country's future. This is like the Megyn Kelly moment at the debate. Remember, "only Rosie O'Donnell"? It's going to leave a mark. They say half of life is showing up, Donald Trump showed up. Kamala Harris didn't.

Donald Trump didn't have to go to the National Black Journalists' Convention in Chicago. What just happened could even cost him votes. But he wanted to go because, as president, he wants to work for them. Kamala not showing up is taking the Black vote for granted. If you're invited into someone's house and they disrespect you, it doesn't matter who they are, what they look like, Black, female, whatever. Trump doesn't tolerate disrespect. And as president, whether you like him or not, whether he makes you feel uncomfortable or not, that's the attitude you want in a leader.

Someone who works for your vote and who doesn't allow the country to be disrespected. Might not look pretty, but it works. And his presidency proved that. Mr. Nice Guy Joe Biden and laughing Kamala Harris, politically correct, but cowards won't stand up for our sovereignty or our safety.

So what if Biden and Harris say all the right things and don't make you feel anxious? The country's a mess. Your feelings are the problem. These insecure people are so privileged that they're putting their own personal feelings about a president's vibe over their own countryman's lives.