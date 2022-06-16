Jesse Watters to Democrats: Can you start dealing with inflation?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped the Biden administration’s priorities as many Americans are struggling with record-high inflation on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: "The Constitution's trash. America was never that great. The country is racist. It's unfair. We're destroying the environment." That's all you hear from these people.

FOX NEWS POLL: MORE VOTERS PUT TRUST IN REPUBLICANS TO HANDLE INFLATION, CRIME

They're not proud of America as a whole. We've shown you the statistics. One percent of the country is trans. Three percent of the country is gay. That's all they're proud of? Just forget about the rest of the nation. Is that the message they're delivering? Don't you dare say you're proud of men in this country because that's toxic masculinity. That's divisive.

