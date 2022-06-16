Jesse Watters to Democrats: Can you start dealing with inflation?
Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped the Biden administration’s priorities as many Americans are struggling with record-high inflation on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
JESSE WATTERS: "The Constitution's trash. America was never that great. The country is racist. It's unfair. We're destroying the environment." That's all you hear from these people.
They're not proud of America as a whole. We've shown you the statistics. One percent of the country is trans. Three percent of the country is gay. That's all they're proud of? Just forget about the rest of the nation. Is that the message they're delivering? Don't you dare say you're proud of men in this country because that's toxic masculinity. That's divisive.
No one should be left behind in America. Everyone's included, but why do the Democrats keep picking winners and losers? Why do the Democrats keep denigrating people based on race or celebrating people based on sex? Stop chopping us up into little special interest groups to divide us. We're one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Now can you go get to work and start dealing with the one thing that affects all of us no matter who we want to sleep with, no matter what we look like: inflation?