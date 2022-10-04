Jen Psaki says Democrats meddling in GOP primaries about 'trying to win': 'Three-dimensional politics'

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Democratic meddling in GOP elections was about "trying to win," because Democrats see Republican leadership as an "existential" threat to fundamental rights.

"My gut is to completely agree with this," MSNBC'S Mika Brzezinski said after reading an excerpt of an opinion piece by Hamilton Nolan in The Guardian blasting Democrats for supporting some Republican candidates in primary contests. "It feels to me the Democrats have a lot to run on and don’t need to do this on top of what Nolan was pointing out."

Nolan argued that Democrats boosting Republicans they believe are unelectable candidates would "backfire."

"I think what’s left out of that story and what a lot of Democrats tell me when I've asked them about this, is they see a leadership, leadership of Kevin McCarthy or Mitch McConnell to be existential to the rights of women, to the right to vote, to fundamental rights for people across the country," Psaki said.

Psaki referenced the New Hampshire Senate race between Republican nominee retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc and Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and said both parties threw money into the race.

A Democratic PAC was expected to spend close to $3.5 million on ads boosting Bolduc in the primary. A Republican PAC associated with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell attempted to help boost his opponent, state Senator Chuck Morse.

"This is not about morality on the Republican side. This is about trying to win on both sides. And that’s what they’re doing," Psaki said.

She said the move by Democrats was risky because "democracy was at risk" but that it was "three-dimensional politics, people trying to win."

"Democrats trying to hold on control of at least one house of Congress because they’re worried about the risks to rights of people in this country," she added.

Co-host Willie Geist asked Psaki later in the show about the midterms.

"Look, I think they feel better about the Senate as most Democrats I talked to do," she said, and added that it was "mind-bending" that Republican candidates such as Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz were even "in the running."

She also said that the House was very much an "uphill climb" for Democrats.

"It is a state by state play here, and it really could come down to one race, which is what is going to be so nail-biting until the end of this," she said.