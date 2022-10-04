Expand / Collapse search
Jen Psaki says Democrats meddling in GOP primaries about 'trying to win': 'Three-dimensional politics'

Democrats have spent millions on boosting candidates they believe to be unelectable in several GOP primaries across the country

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Democrats meddling in GOP primaries was about "trying to win" because they see GOP leadership as "existential" to "fundamental rights."

"My gut is to completely agree with this," MSNBC'S Mika Brzezinski said after reading an excerpt of an opinion piece by Hamilton Nolan in The Guardian blasting Democrats for supporting some Republican candidates in primary contests. "It feels to me the Democrats have a lot to run on and don’t need to do this on top of what Nolan was pointing out."

Nolan argued that Democrats boosting Republicans they believe are unelectable candidates would "backfire." 

"I think what’s left out of that story and what a lot of Democrats tell me when I've asked them about this, is they see a leadership, leadership of Kevin McCarthy or Mitch McConnell to be existential to the rights of women, to the right to vote, to fundamental rights for people across the country," Psaki said. 

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Washington.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

11 SENATE RACES WILL DETERMINE WHETHER DEMOCRATS OR REPUBLICANS CONTROL THE CHAMBER AFTER MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Psaki referenced the New Hampshire Senate race between Republican nominee retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc and Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and said both parties threw money into the race.

A Democratic PAC was expected to spend close to $3.5 million on ads boosting Bolduc in the primary. A Republican PAC associated with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell attempted to help boost his opponent, state Senator Chuck Morse. 

"This is not about morality on the Republican side. This is about trying to win on both sides. And that’s what they’re doing," Psaki said. 

She said the move by Democrats was risky because "democracy was at risk" but that it was "three-dimensional politics, people trying to win." 

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki joins the hosts of "Morning Joe" on Tuesday. 

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki joins the hosts of "Morning Joe" on Tuesday.  (Screenshot/MSNBC/MorningJoe)

AFTER TRUMP-BACKED CANDIDATE VICTORIES, SOME DEMOCRATS QUESTION PARTY'S MEDDLING IN GOP PRIMARIES

"Democrats trying to hold on control of at least one house of Congress because they’re worried about the risks to rights of people in this country," she added.  

Co-host Willie Geist asked Psaki later in the show about the midterms. 

"Look, I think they feel better about the Senate as most Democrats I talked to do," she said, and added that it was "mind-bending" that Republican candidates such as Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz were even "in the running." 

She also said that the House was very much an "uphill climb" for Democrats. 

Mehmet Oz, celebrity physician and US Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, speaks during a town hall in Bell Blue, Pennsylvania, US, on Monday, May 16, 2022.  

Mehmet Oz, celebrity physician and US Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, speaks during a town hall in Bell Blue, Pennsylvania, US, on Monday, May 16, 2022.   (Rachel Wisniewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"It is a state by state play here, and it really could come down to one race, which is what is going to be so nail-biting until the end of this," she said. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.